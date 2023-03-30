The family of late former Member of Parliament (MP) for Old Tafo Constituency of the Ashanti region, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, has officially informed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) about his final funeral rites.

The former Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation died on Monday, March 20, 2023 after a short illness.

According to the head of the family representatives, the burial service for the former minister will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

The late MP will be laid in state at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra on Saturday, April 15, 2023, and will be buried at the Lashibi Funeral Home the same day.

His final funeral rites will follow later in the day at the Holy Spirit Cathedral.

On Sunday, April 16, 2023, a thanksgiving service will come off at the Christ the King Catholic Church-Accra, to show reverence to God for the accomplished life of the deceased.

Responding to the call and invitation from the family, Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of the NPP, in a brief statement, intimated that like several other Ghanaians, the leadership of the Party has been devasted by the sad news of the death of Dr Akoto, and has since been grieving .

He recounted the unquantifiable contributions of Dr Akoto to the NPP and by extension to mother Ghana. He assured the family of the Party’s cooperation to ensure a befitting burial and final funeral rites for the late illustrious Patriot.

Other National Officers of the ruling Party in attendance were: Mr. Haruna Mohammed, Deputy General Secretary; Mr. Joseph Kwayaja, Deputy National Organiser; Hajia Safia Mohammed, Deputy National Women’s Organiser; Hajia Ayesha Yussif, Deputy Nasara Coordinator; Mr. William Yamoah, Director for Finance and Administration; Mr. Kwame Amponsah-Kyeretwie, Director for External Affairs; Dr. Nyame Baafi, Deputy Director for Research; and Dr Asiedu Kokro, Deputy Director for Communications.

ALSO READ:

Bagbin shocked at Dr Akoto Osei’s sudden demise