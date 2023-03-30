Ernest Nuamah has earned praise from Ghana legend, Abedi Pele following his explosive display for the Black Meteors on Tuesday.

Ghana’s U-23 side booked a place in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] following a win over Algeria.

The FC Nordjaelland attacker put in a splendid performance to help the Black Meteors secure qualification for the tournament that will be hosted in Morocco in June.

Nuamah provided an assist as Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored the winning goal in the final round of qualifiers against Algeria, resulting in a 2-1 aggregate victory for the Black Meteors.

With his impressive performance, Nuamah has caught the eye of Abedi Pele, who has high hopes for the young player’s future.

I have had the chance to watch the clips of this maestro! He will be great 🙏. Seen✅ pic.twitter.com/u4eqz5HEl4 — Abedi Ayew pele (@AyewAbedi) March 29, 2023

Ghana’s all-time leading goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan has also tipped the 19-year-old for greatness following his impressive performance at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Another next big thing for Ghana. Check out the jersey number his is wearing 🙏🏿🙏🏿💪🏿💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/0Igb2ho1Ek — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) March 29, 2023

The U-23 AFCON will also be used as a qualifier for the 2024 Summer Olympics men’s football tournament in Paris, France.