The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will today, July 3, commence the vetting of its presidential aspirants seeking to lead the party in the 2024 general election.

The aspirants set to undergo the vetting today include Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, former Minister of Trade; businessman Kwadwo Poku, and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the current Vice President.

On Tuesday, July 4, the vetting will continue with other candidates, including Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, former Energy Minister; Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former NPP General Secretary, and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the National Presidential Vetting Committee, Evans Nimako, noted that the remaining candidates would be vetted on July 5 and 6.

The NPP will hold a special congress on August 26, to elect five candidates for the November 4 primary.

To supervise the vetting of the 10 presidential aspirants, the party on Friday, June 30, inaugurated a nine-member vetting committee chaired by a former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye.

