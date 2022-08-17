The Nursing and Midwifery Council (N&MC) has condemned a viral video of a lady in a nursing uniform threatening to kill her patients over claims that she was forced into the profession.

In a statement, N&MC stressed the importance of issues of professional conducts for nursing and midwifery students, nurses and midwives.

“The statement made by the alleged student nurse is a clear demonstration of ignorance about the nursing and midwifery professions and, therefore, the public should treat it with the contempt it deserves,” part of the statement read.

The Council has, therefore, disclosed it has commenced investigations into the viral video to identify the student in question.

“Investigations have commenced earnestly to identify the said student and apply the necessary sanctions as enshrined in the Code of Conduct for Nurses and Midwives,” the statement added.

The Council has further cautioned Nursing, Midwifery practitioners, students and social media users against the use of the uniform for non-professional and unapproved activities.

Below is the full statement from N&MC: