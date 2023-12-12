The National Media Commission (NMC) has issued a final warning to twelve television stations for repeatedly broadcasting offensive contents like fake lottery, occultism, money doubling, money rituals and inappropriate sexual content (pornography).

The 12 stations are Asomafo TV, Adwenpa TV, Diamond TV, X TV, Funny TV, Big TV, Passion TV, Elephant TV, Best TV, Energy TV, Nkabom TV and Seekers TV.

In a press release dated December 11, 2023, signed and issued by George Sarpong, Executive Secretary of the NMC, the commission stated that repeat offenders have also been issued a final warning following which regulatory action may be taken against them without further reference to them.

“The following stations who were cited in our fortnight report continued to carry out their offensive broadcast after we publicly cautioned them. They should take note that this constitutes their final warning. Regulatory action may be taken against them without any further reference to them,” the NMC stated.

In the related case of Onua TV and Onua FM, the National Media Commission said it has filed a notice of suspension of authorization with NCA after the extended time expired without the stations apologizing or withdrawing “their offensive content”.

“They have subsequently filed a case in court claiming a right to carry the content the Commission finds offensive. The Commission will continue to update the public on the issue,” it added.

