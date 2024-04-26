The Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, called on journalists to uphold journalistic ethics and not to be manipulated by politicians ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Delivering his speech at the launch of the 30th Anniversary of Radio Univers, Mr. Ayeboafoh emphasized the importance of credibility and truthfulness in reporting, especially during this critical electoral period.

He urged reporters to prioritize their sense of professionalism and not allow politically partisan interests to interfere with their work.

“We must not allow ourselves to be misused by politically partisan interest to undermine our sense of professionalism,” Mr Boadu-Ayeboafoh asserted.

The NMC Chairman further highlighted the challenges faced by the media landscape, particularly the absence of specific laws regulating electronic media in Ghana.

He called for proactive measures to ensure transparency, accountability, and professionalism across all media platforms.

READ ALSO: