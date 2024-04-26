April 26 marks the 25th anniversary of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s reign on the Golden Stool. Exactly a quarter-century ago, he swore an oath of allegiance before Golden Stool to remain firm and truthful.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the celebrated monarch, has spent the last 25 years modernising traditional leadership, preserving culture, and tirelessly working towards socio-economic development to uplift the standard of living for his people.

In recognition of his contributions, several esteemed universities have conferred upon him honorary doctorate degrees.

Notable among them are Essex County College Newark, U.S.A on May 22, 2001, University of Maryland on May 25, 2001, Savannah State University on June 6, 2001, and University of Glasgow, Scotland on June 2001.

Additionally, he has received honorary doctorates from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology on December 15, 2001, University of Ghana, Legon on March 12, 2004, Igbinedeon University in Nigeria on November 25, 2007, and Metropolitan University in London on December 3, 2007.

See the entire list below;

Essex County College Newark, U.S.A – May 22, 2001

University of Maryland, Eastern Shore U.S.A – May 25, 2001

Savannah State University U.S.A – June 6, 2001

University of Glasgow, Scotland – June 2001

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology – December 15 2001

University of Ghana Legon, Ghana – March 12, 2004

Igbinedeon University, Okada, Nigeria – November 25, 2007

Metropolitan University, London – December 3, 2007

ALSO READ: