The Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi is buzzing with the celebrations to mark the 25th anniversary of the coronation of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as the King of the Ashanti Kingdom.

On Thursday, April 25, 2024, the atmosphere in Kumasi was lit as magical fireworks were held at vantage points in the city.

A grand musical carnival was held which brought together Paramount chiefs, queen mothers and residents who came to pay homage of the Asante King.

Among the carnival’s highlights was a display of dance prowess by a group of Paramount chiefs, captivating the audience.

Daasebre Otuo Siriboe II, the Juabenhene and Chairman of the Council of State, stole the show with his smooth moves, particularly shining as he grooved to the iconic rhythms of Osibisa Group’s ‘Dance the Body Music.’

Draped in a kaftan, the Juabenhene’s spirited performance, captured in a video clip shared by the Asante Nation, earned him thunderous applause from the delighted crowd.

