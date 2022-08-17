A medical doctor at the Ridge Hospital has cried out on social media after his backpack was stolen while he was busy in the theatre room.

It incident happened around 12:50 pm Tuesday, August 16.

The doctor, identified as Silas Abgesi of the Department of Surgery, tweeted that the thief posed as a patient and he was disguised in a nose mask.

A passport, Ghana Card, vaccination card and other essential documents were contained in the stolen backpack.

Dr Agbesi posted footage from the hospital which captured the moment the thief entered the room, pretending to be on a call.

He took advantage of the absence of other medical officers to quickly snatch the bag from the desk in a matter of 10 seconds.

Watch videos below: