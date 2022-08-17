Ellembelle Member of Parliament (MP), Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has filed a civil rights suit at the Accra High Court against Adamus Resources Limited Mines and the Chief of Defense Staff.

The suit filed with two others; Doris Van Donkor and George Ansah is seeking justice over the death of Andrew Donkor.

The suit is for their alleged role in the shooting to death of 35-year-old Donkor, resident of Teleku Bokazo in the Western Region on April 1, 2022.

Mr Donkor was among a number of young men who besieged the Nkroful Magistrate Court after about 40 young men were arrested in a mining pit known to belong to Adamus Mines.

This was at a time some illegal miners who were arrested on their concession made their first court appearance.

According to the MP, the suit is because the police have taken a view that the death of Mr Donkoh must be in vain and so the investigation has simply stalled.

“The police have sadly refused to even arrest the suspected killer with the most annoying excuse that they are yet to identify the soldier who actually shot Andrew Donkoh,” the MP bemoaned in a Facebook post.

The plaintiffs in their suit are among other things demanding GH¢5,000,000.00 as compensation for loss of life, loss of future prospects and support to the family.

They are also asking for psychological and emotional distress, pain and suffering and general loss of opportunity for life as well as legal fees assessed as 10% of the claim.

The deceased was survived by two children; two-year-old Wendy Donkoh and four-year-old Abraham Donkoh.