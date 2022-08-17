The Northern Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) has directed members to suspend all political activities to mourn the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ibrahim Mobila.

The suspension, which starts from August 17 and ends on August 19, according to the party, includes a break from all forms of radio and TV political discussions.

The directive was communicated in a statement signed by the Regional Communications Officer, Sayibu Yussif Danjumah, which said the party was devastated by the death.

“As a result of this unfortunate and sad event, the NPP regional Communications Directorate has directed its members to break from all forms of Radio/TV political discussions from tomorrow 17th/08/2022 to 19th/08/2022. This is done in solidarity with the family and NDC as a party for this unreplaceable loss,” the statement read in part.

The party has eulogised Chairman Mobila as a noble and hard working man who always advocated for the development of NDC and the Northern Region.

The NPP has further expressed condolences to the NDC and the Northern Region at large.

Chairman Mobila passed on on Tuesday at the Tamale Teaching Hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

He has since been buried in accordance with Islamic customs.