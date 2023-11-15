Residents of Odomase in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono region have demonstrated over what they perceive as prolonged neglect by the government and the abandonment of crucial developmental projects in their community.

Led by the Odomase for Development and Odomaseman in the diaspora Association, the demonstration aimed to draw attention to government officials and contractors responsible for various stalled projects, particularly within Odomase, the municipal capital.

Mark Kofi Amoah, the convener of the demonstration, expressed disappointment in the unfulfilled promises made by the Akufo-Addo administration in 2016 and 2020 campaign periods.

He highlighted the community’s anticipation, especially in light of the government’s “Year of Roads” initiative in 2021 and 2022, emphasizing that Odomase deserves its fair share of national development.

The residents lamented the abandonment of projects such as the Odomase main road, town roads, Odomase-Tainso road, Odomase Don Bosco, and Hon. Agyei Darko road. They pointed out the lack of significant road development in Odomase over the years, except for a few dont by the NDC regime.

Patrick Anokye Frimpong, the Secretary of the Odomase for Development Association, highlighted the community’s loyalty to the NPP but expressed disappointment in the lack of infrastructure development and the failure to pay workers on the ongoing Agenda 111 project.

After receiving the petition, Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene pledged to escalate the concerns to the presidency in Accra.

She commended the demonstrators for their peaceful approach and promised to relay feedback from the presidency to the people of Odomase.