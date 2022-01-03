The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has urged his colleague MPs to use the New Year as an occasion to reconnect and reconcile with one another.

In an interview on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Monday, the Suame MP called for reconciliation.

According to him, this is because the 8th Parliament did not take off on the right foot in 2021, nor did it end on a good note as expected.

“In Parliament, in particular, we did not begin on a good note in 2021, and unfortunately when we thought that we will be ending on a good note, we didn’t and it’s all traceable to misunderstanding,” he said.

The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said when both sides of the House allow the law to work, “we will be able to come together” by ending all the commotions that happened in Parliament in the past year.

“At the heart of the understanding is the possession of the law, our understanding of the law and I think that if we [parliamentarians] allow the law … affection for one another to band us together, we will come to some determination that we are addendum,” he said.

He added, “I hope and pray that this New Year will declare us, would pressure us into a new plateau which then would afford us the development that all of us wish for this country.”

He, therefore, called for Ghanaians to do a serious introspection in the lives they led in the past year 2021.

This, he said, was because we have failed in a way or other as humans in various aspects of our lives.

“The birth of Jesus Christ represents the era of God’s reconciliation with man and the occasion of the birth of Jesus Christ, which ushers us in the New Year. Therefore, my prayer and my pleas and indeed my wish is that all of us, as individuals and collective do serious introspection.

“We have fallen out even with ourselves, we have fallen out within in our nuclear families with one another, within our community, within the churches that we worship, the mosques, within the political parties and across to members of other political parties,” he stressed.