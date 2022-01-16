Military personnel attached to the office of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, have been withdrawn.

The personnel; WO1 Jafaru Bunwura, WOII Apugiba Awine David, S/Sgt Agbley Prosper and Sgt. Bonney Prince had been serving Mr Bagbin’s office since he became Speaker in January 2021.

However, a statement signed by the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Andoh, explained the attachment was done without proper procedure.

The withdrawal took effect from Friday, January 14, 2022.

ALSO READ:

The statement added it is to allow for the attachment to be regularised.

Read the full statement below: