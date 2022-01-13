Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Ghanaians over what he says were congratulatory messages that poured in for him on January 7, 2022.

The day was also Constitution Day and marked his first year as the Speaker of the eighth parliament of the Fourth Republic.

The day, according to a statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament, attracted goodwill messages and prayers from scores of Ghanaians.

The statement noted Mr Bagbin recognises that the messages are indications that the citizenry is following the work of parliament with keen interest and expectations.

It further pledged the Speaker’s commitment to ensure the growth and development of the country, especially in parliamentary democracy and good governance.

Read the full statement below:

