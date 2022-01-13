Former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston says the current Black Stars are missing the services of former striker, Asamoah Gyan.

Gyan is absent from the Ghana squad for the first time in a decade.

The team suffered a defeat in their opening game against Morocco on Monday.

Ghana’s front four failed to come to the party, with Jordan Ayew often left isolated up top against the defense of the North African side.

Following the defeat, Laryea said the Black Stars need a striker like Gyan, who is both clinical and can create space for other teammates.

Laryea Kingston

“We don’t have a player like Asamoah Gyan in the national team. And this is what the national team needs,” the former Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak winger said on Metro TV.

“We need a fox striker; a striker that is always around the box and has that killer instinct. We don’t have that currently. We miss someone like Asamoah Gyan, he has done a lot,” he added.

The Black Stars currently sit at the bottom of Group C of the AFCON following their opening day defeat.

Ghana will be hoping to redeem themselves when they face Gabon in their second group game on Friday.