Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Makubu, has said he did not order for the removal of trees planted by the NDC to commemorate June 4 in the region.

In June, the Minister is on record to have said he made the order because he did not want to allow an occasion that saw the killing of people to be commemorated on a school premise.

But answering a question in Parliament on Tuesday, the Minister changed the narrative, saying he made no such order.

MP for Buem, Kofi Adams, in whose name the question stood described the response of the Minister as false.

Mr Adams accused the Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Wusu, who presided over the House, of shielding the minister from further questioning which would have exposed his lies.