The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) has held a stakeholders’ forum on infrastructure support for education in Ghana.

The forum, led by the GETFund administrator, Dr Richard Ampofo Boadu, was to foster understanding of the outfit’s mandate and also update Ghanaians on their achievements chalked over the years.

Mr Boadu stated the mandate of GETFund goes beyond the award of scholarships most people know them for as they also fund a lot of government projects which boost education in the country.

Through GETFund, he explained, buses, motorbikes, and furniture among others have been donated to several senior high schools in Ghana.

He also opened up on some challenges which he noted could have crippled GETFund but for thought-leadership policies.

“When we took over in 2017, we realised there are a lot of challenges which needed to be addressed to make the outfit better than it used to be.

“In this regard, we even had to suspend ongoing projects as some did not go through due processes and proper record keeping and embarked on infrastructural audit which helped to change the face of GETFund,” he explained.

The event, held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, brought together representatives from the Education Ministry including sector Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, his Deputy, Rev John Ntim Fordjour and Deputy Information Minister, Fatima Abubakr.

Also in attendance were Vice Chancellors of Technical and public universities, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, members of the Parliamentary select committee on Education; Peter Nortsu-Kotoe (Akatsi MP), Dr Clement Apaak (Builsa North MP) and Akwasi Amankwa Asiamah (Fanteakwa North MP).

In his address, Dr Adutwum commended GETFund for the work done over the years to support education in Ghana.

To him, GETFund has diligently applied the taxpayers’ money by providing infrastructure and other policies.

“All the projects we see is as a result of our taxes and so I say there is no GETFund without Ghanaians and no education infrastructure without GETFund,” he noted.

On his part, Mr Asiamah, who is also the Chairman of the Education Committee, commended GETFund for the work they have done over the years.

He urged the administrator and his team to continue to deliver on their mandate to promote quality education in the country.

Meanwhile, Dr Boadu disclosed there will be another forum which will delve more into the application and award of scholarships.