In furtherance of the mandate to support quality education in Ghana, GETFund has facilitated the acquisition of 150 vehicles for presentation to senior high schools in the country as a means of supporting the provision of the necessary logistics for effective administration.

The vehicles, made up of 100 buses and 50 pickup trucks, were presented on behalf of government by the Vice President, His Excellency Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, at a colourful ceremony in Accra yesterday.

It will be recalled that in March 2020, H.E. the Vice President, on behalf of President Akufo-Addo, presented 365 Isuzu Double Cabin pickup trucks for distribution to to all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directorates of Education, as well as selected agencies under the Ministry of Education.

He also handed 493 motorbikes that had been procured to aid the work of circuit supervisors and to further enhance their supervisory roles.

Again, in July 2020, he handed over 100 buses to various senior high schools across the country. In all these instances, the acquisition of the vehicles was facilitated by GETFund.

GETFund considers itself a proud, strategic stakeholder in education and remains fully committed to supporting Government in its pursuit of quality education for all Ghanaian learners through the provision of the relevant infrastructure and logistics to help improve learning outcomes.