Management of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) has dismissed claims that it has started accepting applications for postgraduate local scholarships for the 2021/2022 academic year.

In a press statement issued on September 17, management noted that its attention had been drawn to such false information being circulated on social media, hence the need to set the records straight and warn the general public.

“We wish to notify the general public that, GETFund has not commenced postgraduate local scholarships (Masters and Ph.D. Programs) applications for the 2021/2022 academic year,” it stressed.

The public is, therefore, urged to discard such reports and treat them as a hoax.

“GETFund shall not be held liable for any person who falls victim to such cruel falsehood,” management concluded.