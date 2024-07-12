Conmebol has opened an investigation into the “unacceptable” scenes in which Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez clashed with Colombia fans at the Copa America in the United States.

Liverpool forward Nunez was involved in an altercation with spectators in the stands after Colombia’s 1-0 win in Wednesday’s semi-final in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The incident broke out in a section of the stadium where many family members of the Uruguay players were seated.

“It is unacceptable that an incident like this turns passion into violence,” read a statement from Conmebol, South American football’s governing body.

“On the eve of the final of Copa America, we want to reaffirm and warn that no action will be tolerated that tarnishes this global football celebration, which involves both the players and the fans present in the stadium.”

The governing body stressed it wished to “understand the sequence of events” that led to the incident.

The disorder broke out after Colombia’s victory, which sets up a final against Argentina on Sunday.

Nunez climbed the railings and made his way into the crowded stands.

“There was no police and we had to defend our families,” said Uruguay captain Jose Maria Gimenez.

“This is the fault of two or three people who had a few too many drinks and don’t know how to drink.”

Nunez was seen hugging his son on the pitch after the altercation cooled down.

The striker is yet to comment publicly on the incident.