Kumasi Asante Kotoko has completed the signing of Congolese defender, Ndongani Samba Gilbani Oneil.

The promising defender signed a two-year deal with the Porcupines and becomes the latest addition after Esmat Abdulhamid Mohamed, AbdoelKarem AbdoelRahman Yoouef Yagoub and Emmanuel Antwi.

We are delighted to confirm the signing of Congolese centre-back, Ndongani Samba Gilbani Oneil on a two-year contract. WELCOME SAMBA #AKSC #Fabucensus #Kotoko4All pic.twitter.com/huDkjSWyWS — Asante Kotoko SC – 2X CAF CL Winners🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) July 11, 2024

Ndongani, who left Rahimo FC, made 34 appearances across all competitions last season and was involved in six goals.

“I am thrilled to be here because Kotoko is a big club. When my manager informed me of Kotoko’s interest, I immediately instructed him to halt any discussions with other clubs so I could focus on coming here,” he told the club’s media.

“I am committed to proving my quality on the pitch and helping the team win the league” he added.

More signings are expected from Kotoko as they hope to build a formidable season for the upcoming campaign.

Asante Kotoko is currently preparing for their upcoming maiden edition of the President Cup that will be staged at the Accra Sports Stadium on July 17