Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he is excited about the club’s future.

Ten Hag had to wait over two weeks for United to decide to retain him after guiding them to FA Cup final victory over Manchester City on 25 May.

On 4 July, following conversations with the Dutchman, the club confirmed they had triggered the additional year option in his contract, which now runs to 2026.

In his first interview since that was announced, Ten Hag told in-house channel MUTV he would not have agreed to extend his deal if he was not “very” excited about the future.

United have made significant structural change since Ineos’ co-ownership was confirmed in December.

Jason Wilcox had already arrived at United before the victory over City, Dan Ashworth has since been installed as sporting director, and Omar Berrada is due to take over as chief executive on 13 July.

Rather than feeling that weakens his position, Ten Hag believes the changes leave the club in a better place.

“The new ownership coming in can help us,” said the 54-year-old.

“We are so pleased that around the football, around the first team, we have a strong structure that will help us in many ways, like in scouting and recruitment and departments of medical and performance.

“They will be so supportive and that will raise the bar.”​​​​​​​

United’s FA Cup success meant Ten Hag became the first manager since Sir Alex Ferguson to win silverware for the club in successive seasons.

He can now become only the second in the club’s history – after the illustrious Scot – to lift major a major trophy in three seasons in a row.

“I came here to win trophies,” he said. “We won two trophies, after a dry [spell] of six years, so we are in a good direction.

“We’ve made a process, which we’ve constructed across the summer and we are in a very strong position to go and attack.”

Ten Hag was not asked about £74m forward Jadon Sancho, who fell out with the manager in September over a social media post, or Tyrell Malacia, who missed all of last season through injury. Neither have appeared in any official club training images over the past two days.

Mason Greenwood was not mentioned either after club officials said the striker was working on finding a club, with French outfit Marseille most strongly linked with the 22-year-old.

And there has still been no confirmation former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy and former Go Ahead Eagles coach Rene Hake have been granted the work permits needed to start their new roles as part of Ten Hag’s coaching team.