The Central Regional National Democratic Congress (NDC) Vice Chairman, Ekow Okyere Panin, has revealed that, the executives are planning to install CCTV cameras to monitor EC officials in the ongoing limited registration centers.

To him, this will end the inconsistencies in their figures and safeguard the country from potential mayhem in the 2024 Elections.

Mr. Okyere Panin made these remarks during his visit to the Awutu Senya West District EC office.

He said the inconsistencies during the declaration of figures by the Electoral Commission have become too frequent, and the only solution is to install cameras on them.

In an interview with Adom News, Ekow Panin also indicated that, the NDC would purchase padlocks to secure the EC offices and give the spare keys to the officials to prevent the biometric machines from being stolen.

He added that, the NDC’s motive is to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process before, during and after the December general elections.

Ekow Okyere Panin called on the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa and her team to address the network challenges for a smooth registration process.

