A trader has been remanded into Police custody over an alleged robbery.

Joseph Atiogbe, alias Jazzy, 35, has pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Circuit Court One which remanded the trader, also issued a bench warrant for the arrest of his alleged accomplice: Richard Garbah, 34, a commercial motorbike (okada) rider, for failing to attend Court.

The third person, Stephen Morrison, an accountant, was also granted a GH¢50,000.00 bail with two sureties to be justified after he was arraigned for dishonestly receiving a mobile phone from the robbery expedition.

Garbah, Atiogbe, alias Jazzy, 35, and one Obed, alias Tinny, at large, have been charged with conspiracy to rob Daniel Arko of his iPhone 14 Pro-Max valued at GH¢25,000.00, Alcatel smartphone valued at GH¢1,500.00, iPod valued at USD99, Tell 55 inches television valued at GH¢10,740.00 a decoder valued at GH¢250.00 and GH¢3,500.00.

Morrison, 30, the accountant, accused of dishonestly receiving an iPhone 14 Pro-Max, denied the offence.

Meanwhile, Obed is being sought after by the police.

Giving the facts, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Evans Kesse told the Court presided over by Afia Owusua Appiah, that Arko, the complainant, is a Quantity Surveyor, residing at Awotse-Anyaa in Accra.

Garbah, he said, is an Okada rider and resides at Odorkor in Accra.

The prosecution said Atiogbe resides at Kasoa Nurses Quarters, Obed is at large while Morrison lives at Anyaa.

He said on July 23, 2023, at about 0130 hours at Anyaa, where the complainant lived alone, the gang physically assaulted and robbed the complainant of his iPhone 14 Pro-Max valued at GH¢25,000.00, Alcatel smartphone valued at GH¢ 1,500.00, I iPod valued at US$ 99.00, 55-inch television set valued at 10,740.00, a decoder valued at GH¢250,000.00, and cash of GH¢3,500.00.

They forced the complainant to give them his iPhone’s password and thereafter locked him in his bedroom and bolted with their booty, he said.

The court heard that the complainant raised the alarm and was rescued by neighbours through his kitchen door.

The prosecution said the complainant thereafter lodged a complaint with the police, where the iPhone of the complainant was tracked and retrieved from Morrison who indicated that he bought it from Atiogbe at GH¢8,000.00.

Police intelligence led to the arrest of Garbah and the complainants’ Alcatel phone was retrieved from him. He also said he had it from Atiogbe who was then at large.

DSP Kesse said on March 23, 2024, Atiogbe who had been on the run, was arrested and he admitted selling the iPhone of the complainant to Morrison on July 23, 2023.

He told the police that he also bought the iPhone from Garbah and Obed, who is at large, at Lapaz on July 23, 2023.

ALSO READ:

Fuel tanker bursts into flames on Accra-Kumasi highway

Electoral Commission denies sneaking out biometric devices for recycling