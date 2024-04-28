The Head of the Computer Hardware Technology Department at Asuansi Technical Institute, Joel Baah, has cautioned students, especially female students, to desist from sharing their pornographic or nude videos and pictures with their partners.

He said it can lead to serious troubles in the future.

He is also appealing to cybersecurity centers to collaborate more with schools to educate students on the issues and implications of cyber fraud and its associated consequences.

He gave this caution as the school joined the world in marking the 2024 International Girls In ICT Day. This year, the theme of Girls in ICT Day is ‘Leadership’.

Mr. Baah commended government’s decision to distribute free tablets to students, stating that this move will significantly facilitate the teaching and learning of ICT in schools.

However, he was quick to appeal to the Ghana Education Service and the Ministry to prioritize schools pursuing elective computers without the required infrastructure to enhance the teaching of the program.

He also requested that internet connectivity be strengthened in schools to enhance research work.

