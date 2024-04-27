The Adako Jachie Methodist Child Development Center, in collaboration with Compassion International, has organized a program to mitigate the incidence of malaria infection within the community and its environs.



The week-long program is to commemorate World Malaria Day which falls on April 25.



Facility Head at Adako Jachie CHPS Compound, Esther Sampana enumerated the contributions of such education.



“Since 3 years ago I was brought here, malaria has been the first among the top 10 cases reported at our facility. But leading with Compassion International here, we have been organizing this program each year and it has resulted in a drastic decline of malaria cases per our annual reports,” she asserted.



The nurses used the opportunity to educate the citizens on the need to keep a clean environment, sleep under a mosquito net, and respond to symptoms early and not resort to self-medication.



Nana Agyemang Duah, Gyaasehene of the area, admonished the people to desist from deviant behaviors like open defecation and improper disposal of waste which is a causative agent to the spread of malaria.



Local Assembly Member, Charles Bawuah said “by the UN theme for the year ‘Zero Malaria’ we will continue to work hard to eradicate malaria from our community”.



As part of the program a free health screening on Malaria, Random Blood Pressure and Weight Height, Body Mass Index was conducted for the community.



Students of Compassion International also staged choreography, drama, and poetry centered on creating awareness and prevention of malaria.