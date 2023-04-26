The GeoBert Health Centre has joined the world in recognising the efforts being made to combat malaria and raise public awareness of the illness.

Operating under the goal “time to deliver zero malaria: invest, innovate, implement” the efforts are geared towards ensuring “zero malaria” globally.

The epidemiological diversity of malaria poses numerous concerns to the world.

Malaria is a parasitic infection that is spread through mosquito bites carried by the Plasmodium parasite.

It frequently causes fever and flu-like symptoms and can be fatal if not treated swiftly.

Plasmodium species of which Plasmodium falciparum and Plasmodium vivax are the two most well-known strains, are capable of causing malaria.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had anticipated that there were 247 million cases of malaria worldwide in 2021, resulting in 619,000 fatalities.

Most of these deaths primarily affect children under five in the African region.

Together, we can fight malaria to deliver the zero malaria agenda.