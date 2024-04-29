The Amansie South District in the Ashanti region has recorded no deaths of children under five years to malaria or malaria-related issues for four consecutive years.

However, the district recorded 2,693 malaria-diagnosed cases in 2023, representing an 18 percent increment of the 2,282 cases in 2022.

The district health directorate attributes the trend to increased reporting and improved diagnostic capabilities through the support of units, including the Asanko Gold Mine Health Support.

The Amansie South District recorded an increase of 411 cases of malaria between 2022 and 2023.

In 2022, malaria formed 28.17% of the OPD cases in the district.

Malaria cases in 2023 however formed 24.75% which indicates a decrease of 3.42% in the proportion of malaria cases within the OPD.

District Health Director, Dr. Fosu Kwabi is indicating that the phenomenon could suggest improved reporting and intervention by stakeholders including the occasional health aid from Asanko Mines and the directorate’s internal measures.

But the Amansie South district health directorate is celebrating a milestone of recording no deaths of children under five years to malaria or malaria-related issues for four consecutive years.

“The country is dedicated to tackling health inequalities and guaranteeing fair access to malaria prevention, diagnostic, and treatment services for every person.

“We recognize the efforts district health centres have made to achieve this feat, partners and sponsors, Asanko has been very instrumental,” he said.

Recognizing that malaria disproportionately impacts vulnerable populations, including pregnant women, children under five, immune-compromised persons, and those living in remote areas, Asanko Gold Mine has enforced efforts to reduce the malaria burden.

Residents of Manso Keniago trooped in to benefit from a free Malaria and essential health screening by the medical team of Asanko Gold Mine to commemorate World Malaria Day 2024.

The commemoration of the World Malaria Day in Ghana is themed, “Health equity, cornerstone for achieving malaria elimination”.

This emphasizes the critical role of equitable access to promotive, preventive, and curative healthcare services in malaria elimination efforts.

Manager for environment and sustainability of Asanko Gold Mine, Dr Daniel Osei Twumasi who spoke on behalf of the General Manager, Ahmed Mohaidini Yahaya, indicated that collective efforts are required to sustain the fight against Malaria.

He indicated malaria eradication is a prominent feature of the company’s commitments.

“In recent years, the fight to reduce the malaria burden has virtually been brought to a standstill.

“The lives of inhabitants in our host communities are profoundly valuable to us because they constitute a significant part of our human resources. We can’t renege on our commitment as a company which prides itself on a socially responsible mine,” he said.

Asanko Gold, through its partnership with GIZ, rolled out other projects covering some communicable and non-communicable diseases in the Amansie South and West districts as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

The Malaria Day commemoration at Manso Abore saw 600 residents benefitting from free consultation, diagnosis, and treatment of various ailments.

About 1,500 community members have been supported to be on the National Health Insurance Scheme as of the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Mary Bonsu is a Technical Advisor at GIZ in Ghana.

“Our collaborations have included supplying essential medical supplie and assisting vulnerable groups. I believe that our strong partnerships have recouped several impacts across many catchment areas,” she said.

Beneficiaries of the Manso Keniago Malaria health screening say the gesture is beneficial to their underprivileged homes.