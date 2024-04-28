The Edubiasehene, Oguahyia Oduro Panin Birikorang, has called on the government to settle its debts with road contractors to complete the abandoned roads in the country to save lives.

During an interaction with Adom News correspondent Isaac K. Normanyo, he said when contractors lack funds to continue a road project, the uncompleted gutters become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

He said diverting funds earmarked for roads to purchase malaria drugs would be like robbing Peter to pay Paul.

Oguahyia Oduro Panin Birikorang also cautioned Municipal, Metropolitan, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) who receive contracts from the government to expedite action to ensure quality of work.

ALSO READ:

Religious support source of my success — Asantehene