Students and management of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), have been thrown into a state of mourning and shock following the death of four persons in an accident at Apirede in the Eastern Region.

Some of the students, who spoke to Adom News, expressed their emotions after the news broke.

The accident, which occurred on Friday, claimed the lives of a lecturer and three female students of the institution while several others were injured.

The victims are of the university’s Early Grade and Childhood Development who were on their way to an excursion at Mountain Afadjato.

The injured, according to the Students Representative Council, are at the Eastern Regional Hospital and the Winneba Specialist and Trauma Hospital for treatment.

