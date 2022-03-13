Nine students of the University of Education (UEW) have been confirmed dead while several others are injured in an accident that occurred on Sunday morning at Asuboi, a suburb of Suhum on the Accra- Kumasi highway.

A Hyundai commercial bus they were traveling in from Sunyani to Accra crashed into a stationery articulated truck.

The driver of the bus with registration number AK324-22 failed to observe traffic regulations when he was allegedly sleeping.

The 40-footer truck loaded with wood fell along the road due to the impact of the accident.

Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, said the police have launched investigations into the incident.

According to him, the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital morgue while the injured are receiving treatment at the same facility.