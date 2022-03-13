A five-year-old girl had her dream of becoming a police woman fulfilled on her birthday.

Her mother, Efya Sika from Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region surprised her by giving her a first-hand experience of how working as a police lady will be.

The mother’s request was gladly granted by the Akyem Oda MTTD commander who took the girl on a road check exercise.

Efya Sika, who is a professional photographer, gifted the daughter, identified as Aseda, a rare opportunity to work as a ‘policewoman’ as she turns five years old.

According to Oda Citizen, a Facebook page that first shared the photos of Aseda’s time with the police, the little girl dreams of becoming a police officer in the future.

Little Aseda was seen dressed beautifully in a replica police uniform.

Some of the photos showed Aseda standing in the middle of the road as an MTTD officer as they signal

Efya Sika and her daughters

drivers to stop or move their vehicles. She also visited the DVLA office.