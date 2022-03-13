Thieves have burgled the Bible Expository Temple Assemblies God Church at Awutu Bereku in the Central region.

According to reports, the burglars made away with all the musical instruments including keyboard, sound Mixer, and cordless microphones.

The thieves also made away with the church offering. The incident affected the mood of church members on Sunday.

Head pastor of Awutu Bereku Assemblies of God, Rev Otu Mensah, confirmed the unfortunate incident to Adom News.

He said this is the third time the Bible Expository Temple has been burgled.

He said the suspects broke into the Church auditorium after damaging the main gate of the church to have access.

Rev Otu Mensah noted that the thieves stole GH¢2,500 offering and over GH¢6,000 dues belonging to the Men Fellowship of the church.

He said they have lodged a formal complaint at the Awutu Bereku police station for prompt action.