Management of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has authorised Takoradi-based rapper, Kofi Kinaata‘s Things Fall Apart song to be studied in the school.

Effective the first semester of the 2021/2022 academic year, level 200 students of the English department will take it up.

This was announced on the Twitter page of Voice of KNUST.

The post explained the literary devices employed and the lyrical arrangement of the song informed the decision.

Things Fall Apart preaches how Christians have become two-faced, acting as saints in church but ungodly on the outside.

Because of the literary devices and lyrical arrangement of stanzas set up in Kofi Kinaata’s [@KinaataGh ] Song “Things Fall Apart”, the English Department of KNUST have authorized the song to be studied by level 200’s for the first semester of the 2021 /2022 academic year ❤📍 — 𝐕𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐧𝐮𝐬𝐭 (@VOICE_of_KNUST) March 11, 2022

It added this is the third time the institution’s English Department has authorised the Fante rapper god‘s song within six years.

This is because they have proven to be of best literature works.

In 2016, Susuka, which preached contentment was authorised, with Confession in 2018 and now Things Fall Apart.

Within the past 6 years, the English Department of KNUST have authorized 3 of Kofi [@KinaataGh] Songs to their students which is proven to be best of literature works❤



Susuka 2016

Confession 2018

Things Fall Apart 2022 pic.twitter.com/Y3gWPPghoo — 𝐕𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐧𝐮𝐬𝐭 (@VOICE_of_KNUST) March 11, 2022

The announcement has garnered massive reactions from tweeps who have chanced on it with scores describing it as a big win coupled with congratulatory messages to the rapper.