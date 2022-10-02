Omanhene of Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council, Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea, is urging government to ban ritualists who advertise their services on television.

This comes after the gruesome murder of 22-year-old Georgina Asor Botchwey a prospective student nurse at Mankessim.

According to him, the recent killings of innocent victims for money rituals should be condemned and urged Ghanaians to be vigilant and desist from such immoral acts.

“Its disgraceful and shameful for a chief and a pastor to connive and kill innocent persons for money rituals.

“I respect labourers than majority of rich men and I will advise Ghanaians to be vigilant because many pastors are ritualist,” he told Adom News.

He made this comment during the the celebration of his 21st Anniversary as Gomoa Omanhene.