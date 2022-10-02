Veteran actress, Belinda Naa Ode Oku, commonly known as Adwoa Smart, could not control her tears when she saw the remains of his late colleague Reverend Stephen Prince Yawson alias Waakye laid in state.

The final funeral rites of the veteran actor, popularly known as Waakye, came off on Saturday at the forecourt of the State House.

Adwoa Smart, who was seen in a sorrowful mood, could not hide her tears.

Pictures of the actress at the funeral which have popped up have evoked emotions among many.

The late actor died at the 37 Military Hospital on August 1, 2022.

He was 52.

Below are the photos captured by Adomonline’s Gershon Mortey:

Lilwin, Adwoa Smart shake social media

Legendary Adwoa Smart dazzles in new photos