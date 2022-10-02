A-seven-day non-stop rain has destroyed a 50-acre onion farm at Kwawu Kotoso in the Kwawu East District of the Eastern Region.

Speaking to Adom News’ Akwasi Dwamena, the aggrieved farmers said the onions were ready to be harvested and to be sold.

However, their hard labour has been washed down the drain.

One of the farmers, Michael Baah, said they have invested Ghc 200,000 and were expecting to get 1,500 bags of onions but all have been destroyed by the rain.

They, therefore, appealed to government to support them to pay for the loans they’ve been granted to stop them from being arrested by the police by their banks.