Black Stars’ 26-man squad has emerged according to multiple reports in the local media.

On Tuesday, November 8, reports emerged that several players have been dropped from the 55-man squad.

Otto Addo, who is the head coach for the side, will November 14 announce his final squad for the tournament scheduled to be hosted in Qatar.

Joseph Paintsil, Jeffery Schlupp, Majeed Ashimeru, and Ibrahim Danlad, among other players, have all been dropped from the squad.

In the final that has emerged, it has three goalkeepers, nine defenders, 12 midfielders, and, wingers with two strikers.

Below is the possible squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Richard Ofori

Jojo Wollocot

Manaf Nurudeen

DEFENDERS

Alexander Djiku

Salisu Mohammed

Daniel Amartey

Tariq Lamptey

Gideon Mensah

Baba Rahman

Dennis Odoi

Alidu Seidu

Joseph Aidoo

MIDFIELDERS/WINGERS

Thomas Partey

Baba Iddrisu

Salis Abdul Samed

Andre Ayew

Mohammed Kudus

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Osman Bukari

Issahaku Abdul Fatawu

Elisha Owusu

Kamal Sowah

Daniel Afriyie Barnie

Mubarak Wakaso

ATTACKERS

Inaki Williams

Jordan Ayew

Ghana will officially open camp on November 10 in Abu Dhabi and will take on Switzerland in their final preparatory game.

The Black Stars will arrive in Doha for the tournament on November 19.

Ghana, who are four-time African champions,have been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.