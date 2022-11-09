Black Stars’ 26-man squad has emerged according to multiple reports in the local media.
On Tuesday, November 8, reports emerged that several players have been dropped from the 55-man squad.
Otto Addo, who is the head coach for the side, will November 14 announce his final squad for the tournament scheduled to be hosted in Qatar.
Joseph Paintsil, Jeffery Schlupp, Majeed Ashimeru, and Ibrahim Danlad, among other players, have all been dropped from the squad.
In the final that has emerged, it has three goalkeepers, nine defenders, 12 midfielders, and, wingers with two strikers.
Below is the possible squad:
GOALKEEPERS
- Richard Ofori
- Jojo Wollocot
- Manaf Nurudeen
DEFENDERS
- Alexander Djiku
- Salisu Mohammed
- Daniel Amartey
- Tariq Lamptey
- Gideon Mensah
- Baba Rahman
- Dennis Odoi
- Alidu Seidu
- Joseph Aidoo
MIDFIELDERS/WINGERS
- Thomas Partey
- Baba Iddrisu
- Salis Abdul Samed
- Andre Ayew
- Mohammed Kudus
- Daniel-Kofi Kyereh
- Osman Bukari
- Issahaku Abdul Fatawu
- Elisha Owusu
- Kamal Sowah
- Daniel Afriyie Barnie
- Mubarak Wakaso
ATTACKERS
- Inaki Williams
- Jordan Ayew
Ghana will officially open camp on November 10 in Abu Dhabi and will take on Switzerland in their final preparatory game.
The Black Stars will arrive in Doha for the tournament on November 19.
Ghana, who are four-time African champions,have been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.