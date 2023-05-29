The Assin North National Democratic Congress (NDC) has held a vigil night in solidarity with the embattled Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson.

The supreme court recently ruled that the name of the Assin North legislator should be removed from all records of Parliament.

The court ruled that the Electoral Commission acted unconstitutionally in allowing him to contest the 2020 parliamentary elections without proof that he had denounced his Canadian citizenship at the time he filed his nomination in October 2020 to contest the parliamentary elections in the Assin-North constituency.

A ruling has angered members of the NDC and sympathisers of Mr Quayson across the Assin North constituency.

Participants of the vigil included the Odododiodio Member of Parliament, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Abdul Salam Yakubu, New Edubease MP and other regional and constituency executives.

They reiterated their firm stance that Mr Quayson remains the party’s candidate for Assin North bye-election.

Speaking at the programme, the Central Regional NDC Chairman, Prof. Richard Kofi Asiedu, said the party will resist any attempt by the NPP to influence the electorate with money.

Meanwhile, Mr Vanderpuye and Abdul Salam Yakubu urged the people of Assin North to vote massively for Mr Quason in a possible bye-election

