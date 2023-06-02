Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, has been released by Premier League side, Nottingham Forest following the expiration of his contract.

Andre, 33, joined the club in January on a six-month deal after leaving Qatari side, Al Sadd late last year.

He made 13 appearances for Forest after his return to English Football to play under Steve Cooper.

Forest added the Ghanaian to their squad as they chased experience in a bid to survive relegation from the Premier League.

Andre failed to score a goal for the club in his 306 minutes of action while he missed a penalty during his time on the pitch.

The forward is now a free agent and has set sight on a new club before the start of next season.

Andre Ayew will search for new destination in the coming summer transfer window which is due to be opened in a few weeks.

He has once again been included in coach Chris Hughton’s squad for the AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar later this month.

