English Premier League club, Nottingham Forest, have announced the signing of Ghana captain Andre Ayew as a free agent.

The 33-year-old has joined the side until the end of the season after parting ways with Al Sadd despite five months left on his contract.

The club announced the deal on Thursday evening and welcomed the experienced attacker to the club.

“Nottingham Forest is delighted to announce the signing of Ghana captain André Ayew.

“The forward joins on a free transfer following his recent departure from Al Sadd and has signed a deal until the end of the season.

“André will wear the shirt number 42 during his time on Trentside,” an official club statement said.

After completing the deal, Andre Ayew has reunited with coach Steve Cooper. The pair worked when Andre Ayew was with Swansea City in the English Championship.

The former West Ham player turned down a move to Everton before the January transfer window closed.

Andre Ayew has earned 113 international caps for Ghana and has played at the last three World Cups.