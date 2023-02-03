Ghana skipper, Andre Ayew, has expressed his excitement following his move to Nottingham Forest.

The 33-year-old has joined the Premier League side until the end of the season as a free agent after mutually parting ways with Al Sadd.

The forward ended his contract with the Qatari side with five months remaining on his two-year deal with the club.

Andre, however, turned down a move to Everton before the transfer deadline day on Tuesday.

After completing a move to The City Ground Stadium, Andre Ayew expressed his excitement.

According to him, he is ready to help the side maintain their Premier League status.

“It’s a great feeling to sign for Nottingham Forest,” Ayew told the official club website.

“I know how big the club is and I know how much the club means to the city and the fanbase. It’s always been difficult whenever I’ve played against Forest and at The City Ground and I love the stadium.

“I know what I can bring to the team, I’m ready to give my all and make sure that we are able to stay in the Premier League,” he added.

The move also sees Ayew return to the Premier League having played for Crystal Palace and West Ham United also in the past.

Andre Ayew, however, has reunited with his former boss, Steve Cooper. Both worked at Swansea City.