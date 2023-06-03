Frustration and confusion is looming among concerned members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) grassroots in the Gomoa Central Constituency.

They have called upon the NDC national executives to provide a clear date for their upcoming primary.

Failure to do so, they warn, may lead some candidates to consider running as independent contenders.

Expressing their grievances, the disgruntled members disclosed that the embargo on their election has left several candidates feeling demoralized and unsure of their political future.

The Gomoa Central Constituency was notably excluded from the NDC’s parliamentary and presidential primary, adding to the growing discontent within their ranks.

In an interview with Adom News, Emmanuel Akyer, the spokesperson for the concerned NDC grassroots members in Gomoa Central, voiced their concerns.

He revealed that certain interested candidates have already hinted at the possibility of running as independent candidates if the national executives fail to promptly announce a date for their primaries.

Such a move, Mr Akyer warned, could significantly impact the overall support and votes received by the party.

He, therefore, appealed to the national executives, urging them to avoid repeating the mistakes made in the 2008 and 2016 elections.

ALSO READ: