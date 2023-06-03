A fuel tanker en route from Tema to Morso has reportedly toppled over, obstructing the Morso-Kurofa road within the Asante Akyem South Municipality.

Fortunately, there were no casualties, and only the driver sustained minor injuries.

The fuel tanker, with the registration number GS.2373-16, is a Benz fuel truck.

The driver of the tanker, responsible for transporting condensate, suffered only minor injuries.

Division Officer II (DOII), Anthony Kwabena Barnes, informed Adom News that the cause of the accident remains unknown at this time.

The fuel tanker was loaded with about 13,000 liters of diesel.

The Ghana National Fire Service promptly assessed the surrounding environment and took immediate action to evacuate any potential threats or sources of heat from the scene.

This precautionary measure was crucial in order to prevent any potential disaster.

Meanwhile, the local authorities are working diligently to resolve the situation and reopen the Morso-Kurofa road as soon as possible.

