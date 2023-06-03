Flabgearer aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and their followers have been reminded to accord the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia the required respect and dignity as enshrined in the 1992 constitution.

As the NPP’s Presidential and Parliamentary primaries gather momentum, Mr Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah, a leading member of the party, said, “Let’s be reminded Alhaji Dr Bawumia is still the Vice President, and we must not do anything that will drag his name and the seat of the government into public ridicule and disrepute.”

Dr Bawumia has picked a nomination form to contest the impending NPP’s Presidential primary that would elect a flagbearer to lead the party in the election 2024.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Odumase in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region, Mr Mensah, a former organiser of the NPP in the then Brong-Ahafo Region, said “Our primaries must not create room for us to dirty ourselves and soil the image and dignity of the Vice President and the seat of government.”

Describing Dr Bawumia as “the best Vice President Ghana has had so far” in an era of democratic governance, Mr Mensah stressed, “campaign of lies, insults and pettiness against particularly, the Vice President would also dirty the image of Ghana internationally.”

He indicated that the party’s Presidential primaries was a contest between the Vice President, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, and Mr John Alan Kyerematen.

But Mr. Mensah added, “among the three aspirants, clearly Alhaji Dr. Bawumia is the rightful candidate who can lead us to break the eight.”



The former Brong-Ahafo NPP organiser said it would be difficult for the party to “market any other candidate, rather than the Vice President who has already demonstrated his proven track record, performance, sense of humility, affection and love to Ghanaians.”

“Election 2024 is crucial and we need a Presidential candidate who can silence the NDC flagbearer, Mr John Mahama.

“Dr Bawumia and Mr Mahama, have both been in government and with the two of them, it would be easier for the Ghanaian voter to make informed decisions when they go to ballot in the next general election”, he stated.



Mr Mensah said he was optimistic the NPP delegates would not make any unpardonable mistake, and elect any of the aspirants other than the Vice President “who has the charisma to lead the NPP to win the Election 2024.”