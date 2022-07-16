There is no doubt the grounds are still fertile for outgoing National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku, as he was mobbed by supporters at the National Delegates’ Conference at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The elated crowd did not give Mr Awuku a breathing space on Saturday as he arrives at the venue for the much anticipated national executives election.

Mr Awuku, who is now the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), was billed for an interview on Adom TV as preparations were underway for the conference.

However, he could not walk freely onto the stage as some supporters were all over him.

Speaking to Akua Boakyewaa on Adom TV, Mr Awuku stated he believes the party will emerge victorious after the Conference.

“This election is crucial because it offers the party an opportunity for us to also prepare the machinery towards elections and victory 2024 and I have no doubt in my mind that the NPP will come out strong and victorious today,” he said on Saturday, July 16.

Mr Awuku is one of the executives who will not stand for re-election.

