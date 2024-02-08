A political marketer, Dr. Kobby Mensah, has criticised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia after his lecture to outline his vision for Ghana.

To him, Dr Bawumia failed to redeem himself and justify his inclusion ahead of the presidential elections in December.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday, Dr. Mensah scored Dr. Bawumia 20 out of 100 for his ‘theatrical performance’.

He indicated that, the Vice President “came swinging like a boxer” to play with the minds of Ghanaians.

“Bawumia was just playing with our minds. He saw it as a life and death for him. We didn’t have to find holes in what he said” he stated.

The political marketer said Dr Bawumia employed a flamboyant speaking style but failed to address concerns about his brand.

Dr. Mensah indicated that, given the battered brand of the Vice President, he will not waste his time to find flaws in his address.

The Dr. Bawumia also the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, addressed the nation at the Kofi-Ohene Konadu Auditorium, University of Professional Studies (UPSA).

It was his public address in a long time and his first since his election as NPP flagbearer in November 2023.

