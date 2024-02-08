An economist, Dr. Adu Owusu Sarkodie says he slept very well after listening to the address by flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“I slept well after listening to Bawumia. He shouldn’t be blamed for everything” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

Endorsing Bawumia’s digitization initiatives as the way forward, Dr. Owusu Sarkodie noted that, the ideas presented were not new to them, as they had discussed various tax-related matters extensively.

The Vice President in his address titled ‘Bawumia Speaks,’ made several promises, including the removal of certain tax policies such as the controversial E-Levy, Emission Tax, and the 15% VAT on electricity.

While many have praised him for these commitments, others remain skeptical.

Critics question why he is proposing to remove these taxes when his boss, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo implementation them.

As an economist, Dr. Sarkodie believes Dr Bawumia is ready to address tax regimes to prevent adverse effects on the economy.

He described as divine blessing the decision by the Vice President to abolition of the E-Levy and other taxes should he be elected President.

“God has blessed you”, he remarked, applauding Bawumia’s vision for a modern system.

Dr. Sarkodie reiterated that, the tax regime reforms will be beneficial for economic recovery.

