Flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says he is incorruptible.

According to him, among all the candidates vying for the presidency, he is the best person to fight corruption.

During his address to the nation on his vision at the auditorium of the UPSA on Wednesday, the NPP flagbearer said, “If it is someone with personal integrity who is not corrupt and can be trusted to fight corruption, then your choice, clearly, is Dr. Bawumia.”

He called on Ghanaians to trust him to work hard and selflessly for the country.

“And, if the person you have in mind is someone you can trust to work hard and tirelessly and selflessly for Ghana, it is Dr. Bawumia.”

Dr. Bawumia expressed his commitment to protecting the country’s natural resources for the benefit of all citizens.

“If you are looking for the man who is more committed to protecting and using our natural resources for the benefit of Ghanaians, It is Dr. Bawumia,” he underscored.